Audit: Fired detective mishandled dozens of child abuse cases

An audit of a former Crimes Against Children detective’s work led to the reinvestigation of more than 1,100 cases and the issuance of 85 arrest warrants.
Dennis Hutchins was fired by the department in July, fours months after concerns about his mishandling of cases were first raised. The 24-year veteran of the department has appealed.
An initial review of Hutchins’ work was ultimately expanded to an in-depth audit spanning his 14 years in the Crimes Against Children Unit.
A task force — initially consisting of 11 detectives, one lieutenant and a captain — was formed in June to investigate cases deemed needing further scrutiny. It was disbanded last month.
The audit’s findings, released Wednesday to the Star-Telegram through an open-records request, shows that the task force investigated 1,109 out of a total 2,697 cases that had been worked by Hutchins.
According to the audit, the investigation of the 1,109 cases resulted in:
▪ The filing of 84 individual cases with the Tarrant County district attorney’s office.
▪ The filing of eight citations with the Fort Worth Municipal Court.
▪ The issuance of 85 arrest warrants, with 20 still waiting to be served.
▪ The arrest of 59 adults.
▪ The filing of 12 juvenile cases with “minimal additional investigation.”
▪ The filing of five cases in which the suspect had been arrested prior to the case being assigned to Hutchins, but in which Hutchins never filed the cases.
▪ The identification of two cases — one in 2005 and one in 2006 — in which Hutchins wrote warrants and an adult was arrested, but he never filed paperwork with the district attorney’s office.
▪ The identification of 121 cases in which the cases were closed “due to a lack of due diligence.”
▪ The identification of 15 repeat offenders.
‘He simply forgot’
Scrutiny of Hutchins’ work first began in March after an advocate with the Alliance For Children emailed the detective’s new supervisor, Sgt. Wade Walls, stating that a mother of an alleged victim in a 2014 case was inquiring about the investigation’s status.
Walls discovered that the case had never been filed with Tarrant County Juvenile Services. When he asked Hutchins about his failure to file the case, Hutchins told the sergeant “he simply forgot and lost track of this case,” according to Hutchins’ disciplinary letter.
The audit states that because Hutchins did nothing with the case and because the suspect — a juvenile at the time of the offense — was by then an adult, the case could no longer be prosecuted.
Walls initiated a 2 1/2 -year review of Hutchins’ cases, identifying 52 that needed additional investigation.
While that review was ongoing, however, police learned that a suspect in a 2016 child sexual assault case involved the same suspect in a 2006 case worked by Hutchins. Despite probable cause existing in the 2006 case, officials have said Hutchins never filed a case against the father.
His failure to do so, police have said, led to the suspect being allowed to eventually move back into the victim’s house. As a result, the 2006 victim was again sexually abused, as well as a new victim, a younger sibling.
Hutchins’ handling of the 2006 case prompted the expansion of the audit.
‘A point of burnout’
Other cases allegedly mishandled by Hutchins involved a former military couple accused of sexually assaulting two children over several years in an effort to teach the kids about sex, and a registered sex offender who avoided arrest for years despite being linked through DNA evidence to a 2002 abduction and sexual assault.
Hutchins’ attorney, Terry Daffron, has said Hutchins “hit a point of burnout” in a unit with crushing caseloads and inadequate staffing.
Hutchins had opportunities to leave the unit for other police assignments but chose not to, police officials have countered.
The allegations against Hutchins led Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to order supervisors of all of the department’s 16 investigative units to review the cases of the roughly 200 detectives.
Supervisors are also now required to perform monthly audits on cases, including follow-up phone calls, and the Special Investigations Unit will perform quarterly independent audits.
Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd
Comments