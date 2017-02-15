Fort Worth

February 15, 2017 1:17 PM

Police arrest suspect in shooting near Montgomery Plaza in Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Police apprehended a suspect in a shooting across the street from the Montgomery Plaza retail/dining center at 2600 W. Seventh St. shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A police report said a black male weighing 240 pounds and wearing a red jacket shot another male. The suspect was arrested in front of Super Target behind Montgomery Plaza after a ground and air search.

One victim was taken to an area hospital, police said, adding that the injury didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened at about 12:40 p.m.

A cab driver told WFAA that the suspect tried to get away from the scene by hailing a ride.

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos