Police arrest suspect in shooting near Montgomery Plaza in Fort Worth

Police apprehended a suspect in a shooting across the street from the Montgomery Plaza retail/dining center at 2600 W. Seventh St. shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
A police report said a black male weighing 240 pounds and wearing a red jacket shot another male. The suspect was arrested in front of Super Target behind Montgomery Plaza after a ground and air search.
One victim was taken to an area hospital, police said, adding that the injury didn’t appear to be life-threatening.
The shooting happened at about 12:40 p.m.
A cab driver told WFAA that the suspect tried to get away from the scene by hailing a ride.
West 7th shooting suspect arrested outside Target. Cabbie told me suspect tried to use his cab as a getaway car. WATCH: @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/PO23EJCQZO— Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) February 15, 2017
