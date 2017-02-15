Fort Worth

February 15, 2017 1:02 PM

Woman killed granddaughter in murder-suicide at Fort Worth Hilton, police say

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Investigators said they believe a woman killed her granddaughter Monday and then fatally shot herself at the Hilton in downtown Fort Worth, officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman said.

Police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

Charlott Livingston, 53, and Fayth Norman, 15, were found dead inside a room at the Hilton at 815 Main St. shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Officers found them in a bed with apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined that Livingston killed Norman and then committed suicide, Pollozani said Wednesday.

The incident was still under investigation.

Norman recently had been a student in the Mansfield school district, officials confirmed.

By Wednesday, a GoFundMe page had raised more than $5,000 for Norman’s funeral expenses.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos