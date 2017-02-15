Woman killed granddaughter in murder-suicide at Fort Worth Hilton, police say

Investigators said they believe a woman killed her granddaughter Monday and then fatally shot herself at the Hilton in downtown Fort Worth, officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman said.
Police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.
Charlott Livingston, 53, and Fayth Norman, 15, were found dead inside a room at the Hilton at 815 Main St. shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Officers found them in a bed with apparent gunshot wounds.
Detectives determined that Livingston killed Norman and then committed suicide, Pollozani said Wednesday.
The incident was still under investigation.
Norman recently had been a student in the Mansfield school district, officials confirmed.
By Wednesday, a GoFundMe page had raised more than $5,000 for Norman’s funeral expenses.
