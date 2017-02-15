Benbrook Boy Scout troop’s stolen trailer found in Fort Worth

A trailer that was stolen from a Benbrook Boy Scout troop has been found in Fort Worth, according to police.
Troop 519 leader David Tijerina discovered the trailer missing Friday morning when he went to pick it up from a storage facility in Benbrook. The Scouts were gearing up for a weekend fishing tournament in Belton.
At 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Fort Worth police were notified about a possible stolen vehicle in the 4000 block of Ohio Garden Road, near River Oaks, said police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani. Police and the trailer owner confirmed it was the missing trailer.
Several of the troop’s belongings were scattered around the trailer, Pollozani said, but it was empty, according to the troop’s GoFundMe fundraiser page.
The GoFundMe was launched Tuesday with a $15,000 goal to replace the trailer and missing equipment, which included cooking supplies, tents and other gear. Wednesday morning, about $1,300 had been raised, most coming from an anonymous $1,000 donation.
Pollozani said Wednesday that no arrests had been made.
