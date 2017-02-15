Woman killed trying to cross Jacksboro Highway in Fort Worth

A 44-year-old woman was killed trying to cross the highway in Fort Worth late Monday, police said.
Christeena Long attempted to cross at the 1600 block of Jacksboro Highway about 10:30 p.m. when a northbound Chevrolet struck her. The area where Long was trying to cross was not marked for pedestrian crossing, police said.
Long was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m.
The driver told police visibility was reduced because of heavy rain at the time of the accident.
Frank Smith, 58, a well-known homeless man around downtown Fort Worth, was also killed when he tried to cross Jacksboro Highway on his bike last month.
