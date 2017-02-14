Boutique hotel to be built near new Fort Worth arena, museums

1:53 The Pastor at Babe’s Chicken Dinner House Pause

0:52 Remains found in shallow grave identified as missing college student Zuzu Verk

1:10 The Wall That Heals comes to the Stockyards

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:47 This is Topgolf

2:21 Pickup crashed through store wall

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:53 Rainy Valentine's Day morning in DFW

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth