February 14, 2017 5:07 PM

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide at downtown Hilton hotel

By Ryan Osborne

A woman in her 50s and a teenage girl died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide at the Hilton hotel downtown, police said.

Charlott Livingston, 53, and Fayth Norman, 15, were found in a bed with apparent gunshot wounds, said officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.

Police had been dispatched to the hotel at 815 Main St. on a deceased person call.

Livingston and Norman were pronounced dead at the scene about 4 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The two were related, Pollozani said, but further details about the case were not being released Tuesday.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

