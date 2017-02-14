Police investigate apparent murder-suicide at downtown Hilton hotel

A woman in her 50s and a teenage girl died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide at the Hilton hotel downtown, police said.
Charlott Livingston, 53, and Fayth Norman, 15, were found in a bed with apparent gunshot wounds, said officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.
Police had been dispatched to the hotel at 815 Main St. on a deceased person call.
Livingston and Norman were pronounced dead at the scene about 4 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
The two were related, Pollozani said, but further details about the case were not being released Tuesday.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
