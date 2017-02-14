Body found burning in New Orleans dumpster identified as missing Fort Worth man

A body found burning in a dumpster in New Orleans in August has been identified as a missing Fort Worth man, according to authorities and the man’s family.
Mike Randle, 60, died of blunt force injuries, said Jason Melancon, a spokesman with the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.
Firefighters found his body about 4 a.m. on Aug. 1 inside a commercial dumpster that was on fire in the city’s Broadmoor neighborhood west of downtown, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Randle, a construction contractor, was last heard from in Fort Worth on July 30. His family learned from authorities that he had been identified about a week ago, said his adult son, Christopher Randle.
“This isn’t what he deserved,” Christopher Randle said. “I have no idea why someone would want to harm him.”
The family has planned a memorial service for Saturday as they await more information from New Orleans detectives who are investigating the death.
“Now is the time for us to start grieving,” Christopher Randle said. “We’ve kind of been in a limbo situation.”
Christopher Randle said his father had no family in New Orleans or other connections to the city, other than a trip there to help re-build homes after Hurricane Katrina.
When he disappeared, he had been staying overnight at a home he was renovating on Wyatt Court, in southeast Fort Worth, because of recent break-ins, police said.
The next day, Randle’s wife called him about noon, when they usually get ready to leave for an afternoon church service, Christopher Randle said.
When Mike Randle didn’t answer, his son and wife went to the home on Wyatt Court and found the back door unlocked and groceries he had bought the day before in the refrigerator. The only things missing, Christopher Randle said, were his father’s 2003 Honda CR-V and a few tools.
“There wasn’t anything really abnormal,” his son said at the time. “Nothing out of place. No broken windows. No signs of struggle.”
Fort Worth police found no evidence of foul play.
Missing persons detectives contacted New Orleans authorities after tracing Randle’s cellphone to the city, the Times-Picayune reported.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
