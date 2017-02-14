Vietnam veterans memorial arrives in Cowtown

Tuesday’s rain cleared just in time for a processional through the historic Fort Worth Stockyards honoring Vietnam veterans who died while serving their country.
People gathered along Exchange Avenue at 11:30 a.m. and waved American flags as The Wall That Heals traveling exhibit followed the Stockyards’ daily cattle drive.
Beginning Wednesday, the half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be open for viewing at the Fort Worth Stockyards Museum parking lot, 611 E. Exchange Ave. The exhibit closes at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Wall That Heals mobile education center will be on display 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way in Arlington. The wall replica will not be there.
The exhibit is being hosted by RFD-TV’s The American rodeo, which will include honoring military and first-responder heroes during opening ceremonies at both the semifinals at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth and the finals Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
“Everybody can’t get to Washington, D.C.,” said Steve Kenyon, a co-host of Western Sports Roundup on RFD-TV and RURAL Radio via a news release. “We are bringing a genuinely moving tribute to those who died in Vietnam to Fort Worth as part of the total package of the rodeo, the memorial and the history of the Fort Worth Stockyards.”
Saginaw resident Roger Hudson has been to the wall in Washington, D.C., but said he tries to see the traveling exhibit each chance he can in honor of his distant cousin, Tommy Campbell, whose name is on the wall.
“This is important for the veterans,” Hudson said. “Especially for those who fought in a war that a lot of people the country didn’t support. They were asked to serve, and they did.”
Susan McFarland
