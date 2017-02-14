Granbury man found dead in submerged vehicle in Hood County creek

A 26-year-old man was found dead early Tuesday morning inside his submerged vehicle in a creek near Granbury, according to the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was driving near the Brazos River on Chisholm Trail at Osage Court when his vehicle went into Contrary Creek, off the Brazos, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
First responders were called about 4:20 a.m. and when they arrived they found the man dead, apparently from drowning. It appears he was alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
The driver was later identifed as Cody James Sayer, 26, of Granbury, by the sheriff’s office.
The heavy rain that poured on North Texas from late Monday night through late Tuesday morning is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The sheriff’s office continued to investigate the case on Tuesday.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments