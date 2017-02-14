Police investigate human skull found in east Fort Worth

A surveying crew was clearing land behind a business in east Fort Worth when workers came across a human skull Monday, police said.
More than 11 police units responded to investigate at the 2500 block of Precinct Line between 3 p.m. Monday and early Tuesday.
No other bones were found. Police did not know how long the skull had been at the location.
The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office will investigate to determine the identity of the skull as well as the cause and manner of death.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments