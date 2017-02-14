Cellphone users, beware: Phone scammers impersonating the FBI

Authorities warned Texas residents to be on alert for a telephone scam that displays an FBI phone number on caller ID.
The caller has used intimidation tactics to demand payment of money supposedly owed to the government.
But FBI agents noted that neither their agency, the Internal Revenue Service nor any other law enforcement or government official calls residents requesting money.
“Such phone calls are fraudulent,” FBI-Dallas spokeswoman Lauren Hagee said in a Monday news release. “Call recipients should hang up immediately and notify law enforcement.”
FBI agents said a wave of phone-scam attempts have targeted residents in Texas in recent weeks. The caller has impersonated a government official and demanded money, federal agents said.
In some cases, university students are targeted and informed they owe delinquent student loan fees.
In other cases, callers with foreign accents have identified themselves as FBI agents, IRS agents or other government officials, demanding immediate payment of unpaid taxes or other government debt.
The originating number used by the callers is masked by the phone number for the FBI’s office in Wichita Falls.
The caller often knows the name, background and personal cellphone number of the intended victim, federal agents said.
Phone scam
Residents who have fallen victim to these type of scams are encouraged to file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, https://www.ic3.gov.
Source: FBI-Dallas office
