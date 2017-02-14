Rain expected to slow down, clear out by Tuesday afternoon in DFW

Widespread rain is expected to clear out of North Texas on this cold, wet Valentine’s Day.
The rain began late Monday night, and as of 6 a.m., most areas in North Texas had received between 1 and 1.25 inches, said meteorologist Matt Bishop.
It’s the wettest Valentine’s Day on record in DFW, according to WFAA-TV meteorologist Colleen Coyle. The old record was 0.97 inches in 1951.
The National Weather Service’s flood advisory expired at 9:15 a.m.
Bishop said the heavy rain is expected to last until at least mid-morning, with occasional light showers until noon.
“We could get up to 2 inches of rain in some areas before it’s all said and done,” Bishop said.
Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach about 50 degrees.
The next chance for rain will be Sunday, Bishop said.
