Rain expected to slow down, clear out by Tuesday afternoon in DFW

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican Pause

0:53 Rainy Valentine's Day morning in DFW

2:25 Hot Date Night

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:19 Gov. Rick Perry on voter fraud at presidential debate

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

1:53 The Pastor at Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

2:57 Mansfield Timberview thumps Arlington Seguin 73-37 in bi-district

0:50 Birdville's Amy Ingram is emotional after Hawk's third straight Bi-District crown