Denton police warn residents about utility billing scam

Police are warning residents about a scam in which a caller posing as a utility worker asks for money to pay a past due electric bill and says that service will be suspended if the money is not immediately sent.
Police said they have received numerous calls about the scheme, in which the caller claims to be a Denton Municipal Electric employee. The caller says payment must be sent via a Green Dot card or MoneyGram.
Police said that the utility does not receive payments this way and that anyone receiving such a call should hang up and call 940-349-8700 to report it.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
