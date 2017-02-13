Crowley man arrested for carrying loaded gun at New York airport

0:48 "It's a privilege to vote..." Pause

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:38 Craig family lawyers respond to officer's suspension

1:35 Mother of Kholodenko children charged in killings

0:19 Gov. Rick Perry on voter fraud at presidential debate

1:06 Chief reveals punishment for "rude" officer in viral arrest video

3:43 Dr. Kent Brantly on medical passion and compassion

1:36 Fort Worth: How did the Trinity River come to be?

2:40 Protest against 10-day suspension of officer in viral arrest video