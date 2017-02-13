Crowley man arrested for carrying loaded gun at New York airport

A Crowley man was arrested Monday after police say he carried a loaded gun into a New York City airport, according to DallasNews.com.
David Deans, 23, was arrested at about 5 a.m. at LaGuardia Airport, according to the story.
A CBS story reports Port Authority police confiscated a loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber pistol, 28 rounds of ammunition and 14-round high-capacity magazines while Deans was at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter.
Several hours later, a woman from Michigan was arrested at the Delta ticket counter after authorities found a Smith and Wesson revolver and five rounds of ammunition in her possession, according to CBS.
Both were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, according to the story.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
