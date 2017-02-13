Prison-bound illegal voter ‘thought she was doing something right for this country’

Rosa Maria Ortega voted for Republican Ken Paxton for Texas attorney general in 2014.
Now, as she sits behind a plate-glass window with heavy eyes and wearing a tan Tarrant County Jail jumpsuit, she’s dumbfounded at how Paxton and others can celebrate her incarceration as sending a message in their fight against perceived rampant illegal voting.
Ortega, 37, a permanent resident who arrived in Texas as an infant and has four children, all U.S. citizens between the ages of 12 and 16, believes she is wrongly being used an example of voter fraud. On Thursday, a Tarrant County jury handed down a sentence of eight years in prison for voting illegally in elections in 2012 and 2014. She was also fined $5,000.
“I thought I was doing something right for this country,” Ortega said Monday during an interview at the Tarrant County Jail, where she will remain for about a month until being transported to a Texas Department of Corrections facility. “When they gave me the sentence they just broke my heart, and they didn’t just break my heart, but I already knew my family was going to be broken, my kids especially. To me, it’s like wow, I can’t believe this. I just can’t.”
As a green card holder and permanent resident of the U.S., Ortega says she didn’t think that she could not vote. She registered as a Republican and in 2012 voted for Mitt Romney for president, and Paxton for attorney general two years later, according to her attorney, Clark Birdsall.
Paxton’s office prosecuted the case with the Tarrant County district attorney’s office.
‘Be strong, mom’
“You thought you were doing a good thing for the state and you voted for this person because you know you think that’s a good person, and now you’re shocked because that’s the person prosecuting you, giving you eight years, and as well deportation,” Ortega said.
Ortega was charged with two counts of illegal voting. She said her fate is quickly sinking in, but she said she is devastated about losing her four children. Family members said the children were pulled out of the Arlington school district and enrolled in the Dallas school district on Monday. The children’s biological father has assumed custody, Ortega said.
She said she cries at night in her cell thinking about her children.
“The oldest, they don’t want to see me. They don’t even want to talk to me. I recently talked to my (oldest) son and he just told me, ‘Mama, I love you,’ and he just dropped the phone,” Ortega said. “... I don’t know what’s crossing their minds. I don’t know why they don’t want to talk to me. But before I even came to the trial, I talked to them to them as well, and they told me, ‘Mom, we know that you didn’t do this, we know that you just went exactly how any person would go through this voting thing.’
“But, there is a God, we always believed in God, that’s one thing for all of the family,” Ortega continued. “And they tell me, Just let God take care of it, be strong, mom.’ That’s the last words I heard from my kids.”
Engaged to be married
Ortega, was was visited by her two younger children, Gracie, 12, and Clara, 14. They came with Ortega’s fiance, Oscar Sherman.
“Oscar told them, ‘Stay strong, you are going to see your mom through a mirror (glass),’ and they didn’t really think how unusual this is,” Ortega said. “When they came in they just started crying, they couldn’t hold it in.”
Ortega was engaged to be married in April to Sherman, who met Ortega at an Oak Cliff diner eight years ago where she once worked as a waitress. They quickly hit it off and moved in together. Ortega said her kids call Sherman, “dad.” Sherman said he and Ortega would have wed years ago if not for her husband refusing to sign divorce papers.
Finally, Sherman said, he agreed. Sherman already purchased airplane tickets for a honeymoon in Hawaii.
“This case shows how serious Texas is about keeping its elections secure, and the outcome sends a message that violators of the state’s election law will be prosecuted to the fullest,” Paxton said in an emailed statement. “Safeguarding the integrity of our elections is essential to preserving our democracy.”
Jeff Caplan: 817-390-7705, @Jeff_Caplan
