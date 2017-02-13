Vacant TCU-area house gutted one week before it was to be sold

A Houston couple preparing to sell their rental house near TCU in Fort Worth is looking for Plan B after four or five burglars gutted the home last week.
Lee and Lelia Beckelman bought the house in the 2700 block of Forest Park Boulevard in 2012, they said, for their son and some roommates to occupy while attending TCU. Their son moved out in August, and the last roommate left in October. It’s been vacant since, and was to be sold this week.
But last week, Monday through Wednesday, four or five men were seen going inside and removing appliances and other items. They told a neighbor they had permission, and that they were preparing the house for a Habitat for Humanity project, which the Beckelmans said wasn’t true.
On Thursday, the couple’s real estate agent went to the house after hearing that the front door was boarded up and found the place ransacked. Gone are the appliances, doors, cabinets, furniture, shutters, water heaters, air-conditioning units and toilets.
The burglars, who were reportedly driving a white van with a flatbed trailer, also took some of the molding and hardwood floor and even the doorbell. Basically all that remains are the walls, some carpet and the bathtubs.
“We don’t even know where they’ll use all this stuff,” Lelia Beckelman said. “It’s just a mess.”
The damage and losses are estimated at about $100,000, and an insurance adjuster is coming this week, the Beckelmans said. They’re not really sure what’s next, but they expect to either do a lot of repairs or sell at a much lower price.
The real estate agent called Fort Worth police Thursday, said police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani, and the officers determined “there were contractors working on the house that had keys to the residence, and it appears this issue is a civil matter between the contractor and the owner,” Pollozani said Monday morning.
But that appears to be a misunderstanding, Lee Beckelman said Monday afternoon.
“It was never a civil matter, and the Realtor told them that it wasn’t,” Lee Beckelman said. “We don’t know why they thought that.”
The Beckelmans said they spoke to police Monday and police began investigating the matter as a criminal burglary. Pollozani couldn’t confirm the change Monday afternoon.
The Beckelmans find the timing of the burglary — one week before it was to be sold, after it had been vacant for five months — suspicious.
“It appears very professional; they capped off the gas and the water,” Lelia Beckelman said. “They knew what they were doing.”
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments