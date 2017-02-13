Get ready for a soggy Valentine’s Day across North Texas

Those Valentine’s Day roses may get a little wet Tuesday.
After a dry start to February, rain will start moving into the western half of North Texas on Monday afternoon and then become widespread overnight into Tuesday. Forecasters are calling for a 100 percent chance of rain overnight and a 90 percent chance of rain during the day Tuesday.
“Everybody should see 1-2 inches,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Fox.
High temperatures will only reach 50 degrees.
Most areas shouldn’t have flooding issues, but if a shower stalls over an isolated area, there could be a few problems. Areas west and and south of the Metroplex could see up to 3 inches.
Will the rain the next few days produce river flooding? Prob not. But it will prime the soils for this weekend's rain. #txwx #txflood pic.twitter.com/yTvdWTA6VQ— NWSWGRFC (@NWSWGRFC) February 13, 2017
For those with Valentine’s Day dinner plans: The heaviest rainfall should be over by Tuesday night.
Once the rain moves out, warm temperatures will return with highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday. But storms are expected to return Sunday.
“Once this moves out, get ready for the next round,” Fox said.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
