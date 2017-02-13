Woman’s body found on the side of the road in Hood County

Authorities began investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found on the side of the road near Granbury early Monday morning, according to a Hood County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Sheriff’s deputies were called about 3 a.m. about the body near Tin Top Highway and Roberson Court, a few miles northwest of Granbury, the news release said.
A white woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found dead at the scene, according to the news release. The cause of death and woman’s identity were not immediately released.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments