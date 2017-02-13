Woman’s body found on the side of the road in Hood County

1:20 Arlington's Ditto Golf Course undergoing massive renovation Pause

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind

0:19 Gov. Rick Perry on voter fraud at presidential debate

1:00 Voters line up early on election day

1:18 Syrian refugee family arrives in Fort Worth during pause in travel ban

1:05 Fort Worth couple paints house based on the Disney movie, Up

0:48 "It's a privilege to vote..."

2:03 Video Graphic: Wind turbines, how they’re built and how they work

0:48 Wind energy and the Trump administration?