Windy, dry weather takes over North Texas, but rains are coming

It’s time to grab a jacket and secure trash cans and lawn furniture.
And North Texans should find the umbrellas.
A day after a record high of 88 degrees on Saturday, a dry cold front arrived Sunday, bringing with it cooler temperatures and strong winds.
Officials at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth have issued a wind advisory for much of North Texas which is in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday.
North winds will be between 20 to 30 miles per hour Sunday with some wind gusts reaching almost 40 mph.
It will be more than 20 degrees cooler Sunday that Saturday. Daytime high for Sunday is expected to be at 66 degrees.
The clouds arrive Sunday evening, but no rain.
The moisture arrives Monday evening as forecasters are calling for a 70 percent chance of rain. The high temperature Monday should be 58.
“The rain will probably arrive after 6 p.m. Monday,” meteorologist Bianca Villanueva said Sunday in a telephone interview. Villanueva is with the NWS office in Fort Worth.
Valentine’s Day in North Texas is going to get soaked. There’s a 90 percent of rain Tuesday, and it stays at 50 percent for Tuesday night.
And Valentine’s Day will be chilly, forecasters are calling for temperatures to be in the upper 40s.
The rains and clouds will clear out by Wednesday. Temperatures will start to warm up later in the week.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments