Listeria alert: Tainted chicken and pork salad product recalled in Texas

Federal officials announced a recall Saturday of about 6,630 pounds of chicken and pork salad products produced by Taylor Farms establishments located in Dallas and Tracy, Calif.
The products may be tainted with listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that causes listeriosis, and were shipped to distribution centers in Roanoke, Houston and San Antonio; Los Angeles and Tracy, Calif.; and Portland, Ore., according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The products were produced and packaged between Monday and Thursday. The problem was discovered on Friday when Taylor Farms was notified by Sargento Foods, Inc., which supplies Bevel Shred Pepperjack cheese products to Taylor Farms.
The cheese products are being recalled by Sargento Foods, Inc., out an abundance of caution due to potential Listeria contamination, the release said.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the release said.
Consumption of the contaminated food can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns, the release said.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection can spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract.
In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems can sometimes occur.
Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Vince Ramos at 510-378-3132 or Mark Clement at 214-565-4848. Information can also be accessed at AskKaren.gov or at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service website or at 888-674-6854.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
The following products are subject to recall:
▪ 10.5 oz. plastic trays of “Signature Cafe Southwest Chicken Premade Salad” with the following “USE BY” dates: “2/13/17, 2/14/17 or 2/15/17.”
▪ 10.5 oz. plastic trays of “Signature Café Southwest Style Salad with Chicken” with the following “USE BY” dates: “2/14/17, 2/15/17 or 2/16/17.”
▪ 10.5 oz. plastic trays of “H-E-B Shake Rattle & Bowl Rowdy Ranch Hand (contains pork)” with the following “USE BY” dates: “2/17/17, 2/18/17 or 2/19/17.”
