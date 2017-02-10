Benbrook Boy Scouts get trailer stolen on day of big fishing trip

Police are searching for a trailer that was stolen from a Boy Scouts troop in Benbrook.
Troop 519 leader David Tijerina discovered the trailer missing Friday morning when he went to pick it up from a storage facility in Benbrook. The scouts were gearing up for a fishing tournament in Belton this weekend.
“We had everything in there,” Tijerina said, including fishing gear, tarps and cooking supplies. “It was very heartbreaking.”
The scouts and their parents managed to gather enough supplies Friday to still make the trip to Belton. Still, it will likely cost hundreds to replace the stolen items, Tijerina estimated, and even more if they have to buy a new trailer.
“It’s a heavy loss,” Tijerina said. “Having a trailer, it ranks pretty high up on there on what we need to have. I guess we’re going to have to come up with a work project to raise money for a new one.”
