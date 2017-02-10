Neighbor in viral video police incident submits a not guilty plea

Itamar Vardi, the neighbor alleged to have choked a 7-year-old boy in an incident that led to the arrest of the boy’s mother and her two daughters, responded in Fort Worth municipal court records Thursday that he is not guilty.
Vardi was issued a citation for a Class C misdemeanor for assault by offensive contact in the Dec. 21 incident that happened in Fort Worth’s Rock Garden neighborhood.
The chief judge will set a court date for the case next week, according to city officials. If found guilty, the charge carries a $500 fine.
Charges were not pursued against the mother, Jacqueline Craig, and her daughters in the incident.
The arrest of the women was captured on cell phone and went viral on social media, sparking an outcry for the firing of the officer.
Officer William Martin has served a 10-day suspension in the incident.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727
