Cow brains, rooster feet among meats seized from DFW Airport traveler

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at DFW Airport seized 22 pounds of illegal animal meat from a woman traveling from Vietnam last weekend, according to a press release Friday.
The products, which were found in the woman’s luggage on Feb. 4, ranged from pig brains to cow brains to hen and rooster feet and heads. There was also pig tongue, raw chicken and beef jerky found in the luggage.
Officials found the meats when the woman, a permanent U.S. resident, was referred for a baggage exam, the press release said.
“These kinds of meat products are potential carriers for harmful diseases that could result in devastating effects on our agriculture industry,” Dallas CBP Port Director Cleatus Hunt Jr. said in the press release.
The meat was destroyed by steam sterilization.
CBP officials seize about 4,638 plants and animal products a day, the press release said.
