3 tied to Aryan Brotherhood get life in prison in North Texas meth conspiracy

Three North Texas men with ties to the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang were sentenced this week to life in prison for their roles in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, the U.S. attorney’s office announced.
Four other defendants also received lengthy prison sentences in the case. All seven were convicted in September on count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Kevin Kyle Killough, alias “Kilo,” 30, and Michael Clay Heaslet, alias “Whisper,” 38, both of Fort Worth, and Trae Short, alias “Twig,” 31, of Dallas, received life sentences.
Charles Ben Bounds, alias “Pretty Boy,” 31, and Billy Fred Gentry, 30, both of Fort Worth, were sentenced to 30 years. Billy Ray Skaggs, 48, of Brownwood, and Nicole Cynthia Herrera, alias “Nikki Single,” of Dallas, received 25-year sentences.
Their meth ring operated in North Texas from January 2014 to April 2016, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office.
In addition to the seven sentenced this week, between April and August 2016, 80 defendants charged in cases related to this one pleaded guilty.
Prosecutors presented evidence that some of the defendants were members, including ranking members, or associates, of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. Text messages from some defendants’ phones, and recordings of phone calls from jail were introduced to detail their methamphetamine trafficking, the news release said.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and the Fort Worth Police Department investigated the case, the release said. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn Smith and Frank Gatto were the prosecutors.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
