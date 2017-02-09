New execution date scheduled for Fort Worth man who killed 89-year-old

19:05 Remembering #28: The Carl Wilson Story Pause

2:24 Police Officer Matt Pearce receives FWPD Medal of Honor

0:48 Arlington jewelry store hit by robbers

1:05 Fort Worth couple paints house based on the Disney movie, Up

3:46 Video: Brother of paralyzed Ethan Couch victim makes impassioned plea: 'We need help'

0:58 Two men rescued after their boat capsized on small lake in east Fort Worth

4:06 Ethan Couch in court for first time as an adult

1:52 Houston barbecue restaurant owner shoots, kills suspected robber

0:28 The search for Typhenie Johnson continues in Fort Worth