Watch: Zuzu Verk vigil at Sul Ross State University in Alpine

A vigil for Zuzu Verk — the missing Fort Worth woman whose remains were found last week in far West Texas — is planned for 6:30 p.m. at Sul Ross State University in Alpine.
The school is live-streaming the service, which can be watched below.
Verk, 21, was a student at Sul Ross when she went missing in October after a date with her boyfriend, Robert Fabian. After her remains were found, Fabian, 26, was arrested on an evidence-tampering charge, accused of concealing Verk’s body.
Her remains were found in a shallow grave along with painter’s drop cloths that matched those bought by Fabian the night Verk went missing, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Fabian told police that Verk had been at his apartment for a “romantic dinner” the night she went missing but that she went home after they got into a “heated” argument, the affidavit said.
Fabian said Verk went home between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., but a neighbor told police Verk’s vehicle was still parked outside Fabian’s apartment at 4 a.m.
Fabian’s friend, Chris Estrada, also faces an evidence-tampering charge, which is a second-degree felony. Estrada was arrested Monday in Arizona, where he recently relocated.
The affidavit alleges that Fabian purchased the drop cloths with Estrada’s credit card and that the two friends were in frequent contact throughout the first day Verk was missing.
Earlier this week, Alpine police Chief Russell Scown said “we anticipate additional charges soon” for Fabian, whose relatives are also considered persons of interest in the case.
Fabian remained in custody in Alpine this week with his bail set at $500,000.
Verk, a graduate of Timber Creek High School in far north Fort Worth, has been described by her family as a free spirit, WFAA reported.
“She's just so passionate and interested in the world, and learning new things and culture,” her father, Glenn Verk, told the TV station. “She was just a fascinating and fascinated person.”
At a vigil in Keller in October, Verk’s friends described her as a “ray of light.”
“She never had an enemy. Ever,” said Katie Boldin, who had been friends with Verk since middle school.
