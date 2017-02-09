Syrian refugee family arrives in Fort Worth during pause in travel ban

Fahmi Mousa Al Kazma has been looking for safe place to raise his six children since 2011 when militias forced the farmer out of his village near Aleppo, Syria.
The family’s new safe haven is a four-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth. They arrived Wednesday night during a window of opportunity thanks to a federal judge’s halt last week of President Donald Trump’s ban on citizens from seven mostly Muslim countries.
“We just wanted to arrive,” the-38-year-old father said in Arabic through an interpreter. “We were on the plane [with] our hearts in our hands.”
The family almost came Feb. 2, but Trump’s travel ban for Syrians and citizens of six other countries threw up a roadblock. Mousa’s family had been vetted before the order was signed. The family is the first group of refugees to arrive in Fort Worth since a the ban was blocked. The countries are Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran, Iraq and Yemen.
“We kind of look at this as our miracle family,” said Chris Kelley, a spokesman for Refugee Services of Texas in Dallas.
Refugee Services of Texas in Fort Worth is helping resettle the family of eight — Fahmi Mousa Al Kazma and his wife, Amoune Al Ayed, 38, and six children ranging in age from 7 to 14. Moussa Moussa Al Kazma is the oldest child at 14. He is followed by 13-year-old twins, Zeinab Moussa Al Kazma and Charif Moussa Al Kazma. They are followed by 10-year-old twins, Najwa Moussa Al Kazme and Amal Moussa Al Kazme. The youngest sibling is 7-year-old Mohamad Moussa Al Kazma.
“We are normal,” the father said. “We just want to feel safe. ... We want to life like other people.”
‘What about Texas?’
Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world — a horrible mess! President Donald Trump via Twitter on Jan. 29
The family’s flight from Syria began with attacks in Mousa’s agricultural village where he grew grapes, olives and pomegranates.
Mousa said he was forced to leave and move his family to safety when armed militia took over his home.
“I ran for my kids’ lives,” he said.
He ended up in Lebanon while his wife and children found safety in another Syrian village. He was able to find work in Beirut as a security guard in exchange for rent. In 2012, he brought his family to Beirut.
While separated from his family, he said he lived a father’s worst fears — wondering how he could protect his children from harm.
“I was unable to eat,” he said. “Unable to sleep.”
With refugee status came hope for a new beginning, Mousa said, adding that someday his children won’t be shaken by the sound of fireworks.
“They are looking forward to studying — to securing their futures. To feeling safe,” he said.
Mousa and his family didn’t know much about Texas when the learned this would be their new home. He asked friends, “What about Texas?”
“They tell me it is nice. It is a good state.”
Refugee Services of Texas is working with Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services to help the family. Volunteers from St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Arlington, St. Christopher Episcopal Church and Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth are helping too. They helped furnish the family’s apartment. The volunteer work follows a recent plea for refugees by several local faith leaders.
“We want to make sure everyone feels welcome and our tradition has a strong emphasis on welcoming the stranger and offering hospitality,” said Rev. Tracie Middleton, who is on the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth staff.
Brothers & Sisters, as we hear breaking national news that has immigrants & refugees in its crosshairs, remember refugees & immigrants are human beings, not a political issue. I & the other Texas #Episcopal bishops stood up for refugees before; read our joint statement from September linked below. For more information on how you can stand for #refugees, connect with people who help refugees every day, like Refugee Services of Texas Fort Worth. Bishop J. Scott Mayer, Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth on Jan. 25
Becky Storey, area director for Refugee Services of Texas in Fort Worth, said they will help enroll the children in schools. The family will also be able to take English as a second language classes and receive job training.
“It is a chance for them to have a second chance at life,” Storey said. “We are so excited to welcome them and to help them rebuild their lives in America.”
‘Extreme vetting’
Before being granted refugee status, the family underwent 18 to 24 months of “extreme vetting,” Kelley said.
The vetting included four in-person interviews with a total of seven agencies. The process also included biometrics, blood samples, fingerprints, iris scans and a review of any social media activity, Kelley said.
Nationwide, there were 33,740 individual refugee arrivals between Oct. 1 and Wednesday, according to data provided through the Refugee Processing Center operated by the State Department.
Texas had been leading the country in refugee arrivals, but in January, California overtook it. As of Wednesday, California had resettled 3,366 individuals while Texas had resettled 3,201.
In Texas, most refugees typically settle in Harris, Dallas and Tarrant counties.
Refugee resettlement groups and churches have opened their doors to refugees fleeing conflicts worldwide.
“I think the city of Fort Worth is very welcoming to refugees,” Storey said, explaining that churches and volunteers have helped refugees start new lives in Tarrant County. The refugees who arrive in Tarrant County reflect global headlines of conflicts, war and persecution, she said. In recent years, many who arrive to this area are from the Democratic Republic of Congo. There have also been waves of refugees from Myanmar, formerly Burma, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Iraq.
Texas received 380 Syrians out of 5,132 who arrived between Oct. 1 and Wednesday. Since September, Refugee Services of Texas in Fort Worth has helped resettle 45 Syrians. The family that arrived Wednesday night brings the total up to 53. Another Syrian family was resettled in Fort Worth before the executive order was signed on Jan. 27.
This family is also among refugees coming to Texas as resettlement dollars go through non-profits instead of the State of Texas, Storey said.
In September, Texas officially withdrew from the nation’s refugee program. At the time, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter: “The lax security of the refugee program is indefensible & endangering all Americans.”
On Thursday, Mousa said he is ready to work at any job he can find
The family believed it was in limbo until they received news that the travel ban was halted. The federal halt and images of U.S. protestors standing up for refugees gave him hope. They were happy to make a long journey from Beirut to Frankfurt, Germany to Houston, Texas and eventually Fort Worth.
“We felt a huge relief,” he said.
