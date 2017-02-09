Fort Worth school goes on lockdown after shots fired reported nearby

Carter Park Elementary School in south Fort Worth was put on lockdown for about 20 minutes Thursday afternoon while police investigated a shots fired call nearby.
Officers were dispatched about 2:20 p.m. to the 4400 block of Fair Park Boulevard, across the street from the school, where a 911 caller reported that 12 shots had been fired, according to a police report.
By the time officers arrived, all suspects and possible victims had fled the scene, said officer Brad Perez, police spokesman.
Police do not believe anyone was injured in the incident, which was still under investigation Thursday afternoon.
Carter Park Elementary was put on lockdown out of precaution, Fort Worth school district spokesman Clint Bond said.
