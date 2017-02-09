Grand Prairie mother with green card gets 8 years in prison for voting illegally

0:58 Two men rescued after their boat capsized on small lake in east Fort Worth Pause

2:03 Video Graphic: Wind turbines, how they’re built and how they work

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest

0:48 Arlington jewelry store hit by robbers

1:05 Fort Worth couple paints house based on the Disney movie, Up

19:05 Remembering #28: The Carl Wilson Story

1:01 Coast Guard rescues crew of four from disabled fishing boat in the Bering Sea

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

4:41 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald disciplinary meeting audio