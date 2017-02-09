Grand Prairie mother with green card gets 8 years in prison for voting illegally

A Grand Prairie woman who that claimed no one told her she couldn’t vote in U.S. elections was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday.
Rosa Maria Ortega, 37, was found guilty Wednesday of voting in the November 2012 general election and the May 2014 Republican primary runoff in Dallas County, “when she knew she was not a United States citizen.”
“This case shows how serious Texas is about keeping its elections secure, and the outcome sends a message that violators of the state’s election law will be prosecuted to the fullest,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in an emailed statement. “Safeguarding the integrity of our elections is essential to preserving our democracy.”
Prosecutors presented evidence during Ortega’s trial this week that she had voted in five Dallas County elections since 2004 before she moved to the Tarrant County portion of Grand Prairie and submitted a voter registration application for her new address.
“She put herself here,” Jonathan White, assistant attorney general, said during his closing arguments on Wednesday. “We would not be here today had she not picked up the phone and called Delores Stevens [Tarrant County election clerk]. If she had taken no for an answer, all of this would have been swept away.”
Ortega testified on Wednesday that until — and even after — she got a letter in October 2013 from the Tarrant County elections office, she believed she had the right to vote.
“I was shocked,” Ortega testified about the rejection of her application.
Ortega testified she had mistakenly checked the box on her application that said she was not a United States citizen, which was the reason the election office gave for their rejection. A Mexican national who immigrated to the United States as an infant, Ortega said she told Stevens she voted before in Dallas without any issues.
Ortega had a green card, which grants her permanent residency in the U.S., but she consistently left the citizenship portion of her voter application forms blank on forms that were shown to the jury.
Prosecutors said that Ortega after being rejected, she requested another voter registration application by phone, a contention which Ortega disputed, and then returned that application to Tarrant County, checking the box that indicated that she was a U.S. citizen. Stevens testified that she turned that application over to her supervisor in March 2015.
But officials with the Texas Secretary of State’s office instructed Tarrant County staff to process her application. County offices do not have the authority to check an applicant’s immigration status, Stevens testified.
“Tarrant County thinks she’s lying and they still register her to vote,” said Harry White, the Tarrant County assistant district attorney who helped prosecute the case.
Ortega told the jury she believed that state officials would make a determination about her eligibility and inform her of their decision.
Ortega’s younger brother, Tony Ortega, 35, described his sister in testimony Wednesday as not “very bright.” Ortega’s older brother, Jose Ortega, 45, said his sister appears to suffer from learning disabilities.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
