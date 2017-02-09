FBI searching for bank robber dubbed the “Barrel Chested Bandit”

The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for help to identify a serial bank robber dubbed the “Barrel Chested Bandit,” who is believed responsible for eight holdups or attempted bank robberies in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.
The most recent holdup by the robber was Saturday at the First National Bank in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber.
The “Barrel Chested Bandit” began his spree on August 24, 2016 in Tucson, Arizona and has continued for the last few months.
He is described as a white man, in his mid-40s to early 50s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10, about 250 pounds with a large build. He has gray hair and has worn a baseball cap in all the robberies, wearing sunglasses in six of the eight holdups.
In each bank holdup, the suspect has brandished a small handgun, ordered a teller to give him money and fled on foot. No one has been injured.
FBI officials did not release how much money he has stolen.
Anyone with information should call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.
“Barrel Chested Bandit” hit list
These are the banks that the FBI says the “Barrel Chested Bandit” has hit:
- August 24, 2016: Arizona Central Credit Union, Tucson, Arizona
- August 31, 2016: LeTourneau Federal Credit Union, Longview, Texas
- September 12, 2016: Bank of the West, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- October 18, 2016: First Bank Southwest, Amarillo, Texas
- November 2, 2016: Alliance Bank, Sulphur Springs, Texas
- November 30, 2016: US Bank, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- December 12, 2016: Amarillo National Bank, Amarillo, Texas
- Saturday: First National Bank, Sante Fe, New Mexico.
Source: FBI-Dallas
