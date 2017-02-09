Authorities seek information on missing Hill County man

1:05 Fort Worth couple paints house based on the Disney movie, Up Pause

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest

19:05 Remembering #28: The Carl Wilson Story

1:01 Coast Guard rescues crew of four from disabled fishing boat in the Bering Sea

5:57 What is your barbecue IQ?

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:48 Arlington jewelry store hit by robbers

0:19 Gov. Rick Perry at presidential debate

5:21 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio