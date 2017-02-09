Two men rescued after boat capsized in small lake in east Fort Worth

Firefighters rescued two men Wednesday night after their boat capsized in a small lake in east Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the 10400 block of Lake Park Drive on Wednesday evening after reports came in of someone yelling for help, according to the fire department’s posts on Twitter.
With help from the Fort Worth Police Department’s helicopter, firefighters found one man clinging to his overturned boat in the water. The other man had managed to swim to the bank, but it was a section of the shore that was inaccessible by foot, according to the fire department’s tweets. Both men were rescued and taken to safety.
The small lake is right behind a residential street in far east Fort Worth, near Hurst.
