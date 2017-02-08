Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce no-billed by grand jury

A Tarrant County grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce in a shooting last year, district attorney spokeswoman Sam Jordan confirmed.
Pearce was badly wounded in the March 15 incident, but most officer-involved shootings are reviewed by grand juries.
He was chasing two car-chase suspects — Ed McIver and his son, Ed McIver Jr. — into a wooded area of west Fort Worth when he was shot multiple times.
The elder McIver was fatally shot at the scene, while McIver Jr. eluded police for hours before he was arrested.
Pearce spent weeks in the hospital after the shooting and he’s still going through rehabilitation.
He returned to work part-time in October, working several hours a week in the department’s Tactical Medic Unit, which was revived after officer Brandi Kamper’s emergency aid skills saved Pearce’s life.
Last month, Pearce earned the department’s top award, the Medal of Honor for heroism.
McIver Jr. was initially charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer but no-billed by a grand jury. A grand jury last summer indicted him on a charge of tampering with evidence in the case. His case has not gone to trial.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments