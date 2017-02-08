Attorney: Fort Worth mayor said officer’s punishment ‘not severe enough’

The attorney for Jacqueline Craig said Mayor Betsy Price told Craig on Wednesday that the Fort Worth police officer who arrested her and her daughters in December received too light of a punishment from Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.
Price “apologized on behalf of the city and acknowledged that the penalty officer [William] Martin received was not severe enough,” said Craig’s attorney, Lee Merritt.
Price had met with Craig at City Hall for a “mother-to-mother conversation,” Merritt said.
Price declined to comment after the meeting. She previously has said she did not agree with Fitzgerald’s decision to suspend Martin for 10 days.
Craig, who is black, was arrested by Martin, who is white, on Dec. 21 after calling police to report that a neighbor assaulted her son.
The arrest incident was recorded on a cellphone and posted to Facebook, where it went viral, leading to accusations that Martin acted racist.
Police later decided not to pursue charges against Craig, and the neighbor involved was cited for a Class C misdemeanor assault.
But Craig and her supporters continue to call for Martin’s firing.
Craig said that the mayor “spoke with sincerity” Wednesday but that the meeting meant “nothing” because Price does not have the authority to fire Martin.
“I don’t feel respected,” Craig said. “Not when you’re telling me what you’re not capable of. I need to speak to capable people. ... Until justice is done, I will not heal. The community won’t.”
Fitzgerald has said Martin won’t be fired. Martin’s attorney, Terry Daffron, has said it would be illegal for Martin to be fired since he already received his punishment.
Merritt said “there’s a number of maneuvers that can take place” to get Martin fired, including bringing new charges against him, but Merritt did not elaborate.
The Tarrant County district attorney’s office last month announced that nothing stemming from the case would be reviewed by a grand jury, saying “no felonies took place related to this incident.”
Merritt said Wednesday that he hopes the district attorney’s office will take a second look at the incident, including a medical report showing that Craig’s 8-year-old son was injured by the neighbor involved.
The neighbor involved in Craig’s arrest, Itamar Vardi, 40, was issued a ticket for assault by offensive contact, a Class C misdemeanor, which carries a $500 fine. Vardi missed a Tuesday deadline to respond to the citation.
Now, the case will be reviewed by a prosecutor and passed to a judge for an arrest warrant to be issued. That process could take about a week to complete, said Theresa Ewing, municipal court director.
Vardi can come into the court and ask to see a judge and placed on a hearing calendar, Ewing said.
It’s unlikely he will be arrested. City marshals have stopped going to residents’ homes to execute warrants. Instead, Vardi will be arrested when police come across him in some other manner, such as a traffic stop.
