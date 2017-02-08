Fort Worth seeks to improve race relations

Feeling the pressure of racial tensions stemming from a December incident involving a white police officer and an African-American woman, City Manager David Cooke and the City Council are turning to a national group to look for ways to improve relations with local minority communities.
On Monday, leaders with the National League of Cities REAL initiative, or Race, Equity and Leadership, will be in town interviewing city staff and council members to begin helping the city develop a program to identify racial issues, and how to fix them.
Some of the strategies to be used in Fort Worth come from lessons learned in other cities that have faced similar situations, Cooke said. The National League of Cities, an advocacy organization for cities and municipalities, has people who are trained in dealing with racial healing, he said. Fort Worth is an NLC member. The cost to Fort Worth for the NLC’s involvement hasn’t been determined.
The city has been aware of the program and casually looked at it several months ago, but has since decided to speed things up.
In recent weeks, many in the city’s African-American community have said racial issues are still too prevalent in the city and in particular in the police department. A group of African-American activists just last week said the Fort Worth Police Officers Association was using political power to pit the black community against the city’s first black police chief.
“First thing we’re going to do is develop a plan, and then we’ll decide what we want to do in Fort Worth related to community engagement and working with city groups to follow this path of healing on a racial standpoint,” Cooke said. “They’ll tell us what will work and not work.”
As part of the program, the National League of Cities will identify experts in the field to help the city succeed, Cooke said.
Mayor Betsy Price and several council members committed to improving relations at a town hall meeting in mid-January regarding the incident in which Jacqueline Craig and her two teenage daughters were arrested by officer William Martin. Martin served a 10-day suspension after the incident, which involved the alleged choking of Craig’s young son by a neighbor. Charges have been dropped against Craig and her daughters.
Price said the program will include a communications component.
“This is all about opening a dialogue with your citizens,” Price said. “We’ll start it with this racial issue we’ve had and see if we can’t provide some healing and some additional understanding. We have to learn from this instance.”
‘We must do better’
District 5 Councilwoman Gyna Bivens said the challenge now is how does the city move forward from this incident.
“From my vantage point, race is a factor and that is nothing I can shy away from,” Bivens said. “So far our response has been less than stellar. As we approach one million in population, we must do better in diversity training in all departments from the customer service clerk who interacts with citizens to police and fire who must always be prepared to respond to citizens in distress.”
Leon Andrews, director of the REAL initiative launched two years ago, could not be reached for comment Wednesday. In published papers, Andrews said the program is designed to help local elected officials build racial equity and commit to solutions. It was used following tragic police shooting events in Baton Rouge, Falcon Heights, Minn., and Dallas, he said.
“City leaders must step up to take the lead with their police departments and community members to address racial inequities in their respective cities and towns,” Andrews said. “City leaders have a greater capacity to create real, tangible changes in policing.”
District 8 Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray said it’s important to have an unbiased, third party work with the city and said the program should point out barriers that may exist with the community and the city.
“The timing of the NLC now just really fits with everything happening in our city,” Gray said. “The citizens are asking. Let’s start having this conversation in a real way. One of the charges we have asked, is to have real steps, next steps that actually propel us as a city.”
