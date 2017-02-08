Jury deliberating case of Grand Prairie woman accused of voter fraud

A jury is deliberating in the trial of a woman who is accused of voting illegally in the November 2012 general election and the May 2014 Republican primary runoff in Dallas County “when she knew she was not a United States citizen.”
Rosa Maria Ortega, 37, of Grand Prairie is accused of committing voter fraud. Ortega testified Wednesday that at the time that she voted she did not understand the differences between the rights granted to a United States citizen and the rights granted to a U.S. legal resident.
Ortega said that until — and even after — she got a letter in October 2013 from the Tarrant County elections office, she believed she had the right to vote.
“I didn’t have the study, the guidance, the education,” Ortega testified.
Ortega told the jury she believed that state officials would make a determination about her eligibility and inform her of their decision.
Ortega also testified that she never signed some of the forms state attorneys presented as evidence. Her family was corrupt and one of her relatives, an uncle or niece, might have forged her name, Ortega said.
“If I knew, everything would have been done the correct way,” Ortega testified. “All my life I was taught I was a U.S. citizen.”
Attorneys for the state presented evidence showing that on a driver’s license form, she checked a box indicating she was not a citizen.
“You didn’t want to lie to them,” Jonathan White, assistant attorney general, said.
White said Ortega never pursued the a process for becoming a citizen but told investigators with the attorney general’s office that she didystem.
Ortega replied that she was busy trying to care for her four children, ages 12 through 16, while weathering a felony illegal-voting charge.
“The father never helped me on anything,” Ortega said. “All my money went to the kids.”
Ortega’s younger brother, Tony Ortega, 35, described his sister in testimony Wednesday as not “very bright.” Ortega’s older brother, Jose Ortega, 45, said his sister appears to suffer from learning disabilities.
Ortega faces a up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.
The trial is taking place with the subject of voter fraud in the headlines, after President Donald Trump claimed shortly after taking office in January that millions of votes in the 2016 presidential election were illegally cast.
An earlier Fort Worth voting fraud case, when Democratic precinct chairwoman candidate Hazel Brionne Woodard arranged for her son to vote under his father’s name in 2011, also drew new attention last fall on social media. Woodard was sentenced to probation in 2015 after admitting her guilt.
If Ortega is found guilty of voting illegally, the trial will enter the punishment phase, White said.
