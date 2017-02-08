Dallas most mismatched housing market, Fort Worth No. 5, research says

The Dallas housing market is the most mismatched— a measure of search interest versus available listings — in the country, and Fort Worth is also in the top 5, according to a newly published research survey.
The online survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of Trulia, a residential real estate site, found that in Dallas, there are far more searches for starter and trade-up homes than there are listings, and there are far more premium home listings than searches.
The surplus of premium homes and dearth of more affordable homes in North Texas means people looking for homes with lower prices are left chasing fewer options, and sellers of premium homes can expect a longer wait before making the sale, according to Trulia.
Houston ranked No. 2, Fort Worth No. 5 and San Antonio No. 9 were also listed in the list of the top 10 most mismatched markets.
In Dallas, 76 percent of listings are premium homes, while only half of all searches are for premium homes. The other half of searches are for starter and trade-up homes, which only make up 24 percent of the listings.
The numbers are similar in Fort Worth, where 73 percent of listings are for premium homes when only 52 percent of searches are for premium homes. The remaining 48 percent of searches are for starter and trade-up homes, which only make up 27 percent of the listings.
The Dallas Morning News reported that house prices in DFW have risen to a record level, increasing by more than 40 percent in the last four years.
Each city on the list of 10, except for Houston has had inventories decline faster than the rate of the national average, the Trulia blog post said. Houston’s inventories have grown, but a sharp decline in job growth because of low oil and gas prices likely pushed home buyers to be be more conservative with their home shopping, the Trulia post said.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
