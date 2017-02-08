Police detain juveniles after one reportedly fires shots near Fort Worth school

Police took three juveniles into custody after firing shots into the air near an elementary school Wednesday morning in Fort Worth.
Police were called about 8:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hattie Street, near Van Zandt-Guinn Elementary School, where three juveniles were walking and one was firing a gun into the air, said officer Brad Perez, police spokesman.
All three were taken into police custody and one gun was recovered, Perez said.
According to a tweet from Fort Worth police, the juveniles were walking to school when they were detained. Police could not confirm early Wednesday what school they attend.
No injuries were reported.
Patrol and NPOs detaining three juveniles suspected of firing a gun on their way to school this morning. pic.twitter.com/hcmTmh4Sac— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 8, 2017
