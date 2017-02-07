Grand Prairie woman accused of voter fraud goes on trial

A woman accused of lying to Tarrant and Dallas county voter registration officials and illegally voting in 2012 and 2014 admitted knowing that she was ineligible to vote, prosecutors said Tuesday during her trial in Fort Worth.
Rosa Maria Ortega, 37, of Grand Prairie is accused of committing voter fraud in the November 2012 general election and the May 2014 Republican primary runoff in Dallas County “when she knew she was not a United States citizen, “ according to a Tarrant County grand jury indictment.
Ortega’s attorney, Clark Birdsall, told the jury in his opening statement Tuesday that she made mistakes when she applied for a voter registration card but that she was not lying. Ortega, a mother of four, faces 20 years in prison if found guilty.
The trial is taking place with the subject of voter fraud in the headlines, after President Donald Trump claimed shortly after taking office in January that millions of votes in the 2016 presidential election were illegally cast.
An earlier Fort Worth voting fraud case, when Democratic precinct chairwoman candidate Hazel Brionne Woodard arranged for her son to vote under his father’s name in 2011, also drew new attention last fall on social media. Woodard was sentenced to probation in 2015 after admitting her guilt.
State District Judge Robb Catalano said prosecutors in Dallas County or any of the adjoining counties could have brought the case against Ortega, 37.
“The evidence will show that at the time she cast those votes she didn’t know the difference between being a resident or a citizen,” Birdsall said.
Delores Stephens, a Tarrant County election clerk, forwarded Ortega’s voter’s registration application to her supervisor in March 2015 after Ortega called about a letter the voter registration office had sent to her the previous December. The letter said Ortega could not vote because she had checked a box saying she was not a U.S. citizen, Stephens testified.
During a recorded interview with an investigator that was played for the jury, Stephens said Ortega told her she had registered in Dallas County and “they did not have a problem with her.”
Ortega sent in another application, this time with the box left unchecked, Stephens testified. Stephens said the Texas secretary of state’s office told her that her office had no right to question Ortega’s citizenship status and to process her application.
“We weren’t sure what to actually do with her,” Stephens said.
Sgt. Joseph Boone Cadwell, an investigator with the Texas attorney general’s office, testified that Ortega admitted lying on voter registration forms.
Ortega said on tape that after Tarrant County rejected her voting application, she “left them alone.”
Cadwell testified that the Dallas County election office would have no way of telling if Ortega was truthful on her application.
“I never said anything because [Dallas County officials] never said anything,” Ortega said on tape.
On his cross-examination, Birdsall remarked that sometimes people in poor communities believe the best way to get through a police interview is to be agreeable.
“I’ve had people patronize me before but never to the point of admitting to an offense,” Cadwell replied.
Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.
