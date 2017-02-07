Suspects in Fort Worth killing arrested at junior college in Tyler

Two men accused in the killing of a Fort Worth teenager last month have been arrested in Tyler, where they attend junior college.
Cedric Ladarius Richardson, 20, and Keoddrick Polk, 19, both of Fort Worth, face capital murder charges in the Jan. 16 death of Breon Robinson, 17.
Richardson and Polk were enrolled in classes at Tyler Junior College this semester, ABC affiliate KLTV reported.
Polk was taken into custody Jan. 23 by U.S. marshals as he walked to class, while Richardson was arrested last week at an off-campus apartment, the station reported.
Polk and Richardson are accused of killing Robinson during a robbery about 7:15 p.m. Jan. 16, according to Tarrant County court records.
Robinson was found dead after police had been called to a shooting in the 3400 block of Childress Street, near U.S. 287.
When officers arrived after responding to a related shooting call on nearby Miller Avenue, they found a vehicle on the sidewalk and Robinson with a gunshot wound to his torso, said officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman.
A second victim was also found with apparent gunshot wounds, Pollozani said.
Robinson had also been shot in the head, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
More details about the shooting weren’t available Tuesday.
Richardson remained in the Smith County Jail in Tyler on Tuesday with his bail set at $100,000. Polk was transferred last week to the Tarrant County Jail, with bail set at $150,000.
Polk also faces an aggravated robbery charge in Tarrant County. He is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Fort Worth in July, according to court records.
After he was charged in November, his bail amount was reduced from $50,000 to $12,500. He posted bond and was released from jail on Dec. 8, according to court records.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
