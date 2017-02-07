Fort Worth police seek missing 13-year-old girl

Fort Worth

Police are seeking public assistance in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Jan. 31.

Alejandra Escobar was last seen in the 4500 block of Brentwood Stair Road in east Fort Worth, according to a police press release.

She is about five feet, three inches tall and weights about 110 pounds, the press release said. She was last seen wearing blue and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (817) 392-4222.

