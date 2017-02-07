DFW flirting with record high temps and elevated wildfire threat

Get ready to break a sweat.
Tuesday’s high will soar into the mid-80s and might even come close to breaking the all-time record of 88 degrees for the Dallas-Fort Worth area that was set in 1932.
“It will be very close,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.
With low humidity and westerly winds, North Texas — and much of West Texas — will be dealing with an elevated fire danger on Tuesday.
Dry conditions will make it easy for a fire to get started and spread. The good news is winds will stay in the 10-15 mph range, slightly less than was forecast earlier in the week.
The wildfire threat stretches all the way to the Texas Panhandle and the Big Bend area of Texas, where the Storm Prediction Center is concerned about Tuesday’s fire danger.
“Localized critical conditions remain likely today, especially in portions of southwest Texas and the Big Bend area where near 20 mph westerly surface winds will combine with 10-20 percent (relative humidity) amidst dry fuels,” according to the Storm Prediction Center forecast.
For North Texas, the unusually warm weather will stick around through Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 70s even though a cold front will move through the area. The cooler air from that front will be felt on Thursday with highs in the low 60s but temperatures will climb back into the 80s by Saturday.
The next chance for rain will arrive Sunday and Monday.
