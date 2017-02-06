More details emerge about Texas State frat party where student from Burleson died

Law enforcement in October had to shut down a Texas State University fraternity party where a student from Burleson was found dead the next day, according to documents obtained by the San Antonio Express-News.
Jordin Taylor, 20, was fatally struck and dragged more than 500 feet by a shuttle bus that was leaving the party’s venue, Cool River Ranch, east of San Marcos, authorities said.
Last week, it was reported that four Texas State fraternities were suspended for “alcohol-related policy violations” stemming from the party.
The documents obtained by the Express-News this week were memorandums from the university to the fraternities, detailing why they were being punished.
The memos said an investigation found that party-goers had been found drunkenly passed out at the venue and that vomit was found the bathrooms the next morning.
Law enforcement officers were called after multiple noise complaints and emergency workers were called due to excessive drinking.
One of the fraternities, Alpha Tau Omega, which was suspended three years, tried the lie about serving beer and boxed wine at the event, the university investigation found.
The university also cited the fraternities for allowing underage drinking and allowing minors to enter the party without showing identification.
The other fraternities receiving suspensions for the alcohol violations were Pi Kappa Alpha (two years), Kappa Alpha Order (four years) and Delta Tau Delta (five years), the Austin American-Statesman reported.
Pi Kappa Alpha voluntarily suspended itself after Taylor’s death.
The suspensions bar each fraternity from operating and running official activities on campus, according to the American-Statesman.
