Questions swirl about whether police chief dangled promotion when deciding discipline

The attorney for beleaguered officer William Martin and the president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association contend that Chief Joel Fitzgerald tried to mislead the public about whether he dangled a possible promotion before Martin when discussing his discipline.
During a Jan. 9 meeting with Martin, Fitzgerald said he would “definitely consider” the officer for a promotion if he accepted a seven-day suspension without appealing, according to an audio tape of the the predisciplinary meeting.
Martin rejected the offer, saying he was “hung up” on the excessive force finding by the department in his arrests of Jacqueline Craig and two of her daughters during a neighborhood dispute, according to a recording of the meeting provided to the Star-Telegram by Martin’s attorney.
In response, Fitzgerald pointed out to Martin, “You wanted us to consider not ... you know, passing you on a promotion and everything else. And I was, you know, I was willing to work with you on that. But if you take this 10-day, ...it’s gonna be the 10-day suspension and it’s gonna be the training and there will be no promises on whether you’ll...”
Martin’s attorney, Terry Daffron, and Rick Van Houten, president of the FWPOA, say they believe the recording is proof that Fitzgerald used Martin’s promotion as leverage against him, despite the chief’s previous denials.
“Despite the best efforts of Chief Fitzgerald to mislead the public as to whether he used a promise of promotion as coercion to avoid an appeal of the discipline, the facts speak for themselves,” Van Houten said.
New details emerge in Jacqueline Craig/viral video case
911 calls, internal report paint conflicting picture of viral video incident
Officer says ‘stupid question’ led to viral video incident that he wished ‘hadn’t happened’
Audit of officer’s previous bodycam footage finds ‘abrasive’ comments, but not racism
Both have also accused the chief of violating civil service laws for trying to negotiate such an offer for discipline not greater than 15 days.
Fitzgerald has previously denied the allegations.
In an email Monday, the chief declined to respond to Daffron and Van Houten’s most recent criticisms.
“I already made several public statements about their issues, and intend to handle their questions in the arbitration hearing, as that is the proper venue for those matters,” Fitzgerald wrote.
At a Jan. 27 news conference, when asked about the alleged promotion offer, Fitzgerald stated “There was no promise for a promotion so let’s get that out of the way.”
And in a meeting with the Star-Telegram and an interview with a Morning News columnist, Fitzgerald said he had only assured the officer that a citation of excessive force on his record would not block him from a promotion.
“He’s on a civil service promotion list,” Fitzgerald was quoted in the Morning News article. “He was under the impression this could stop him. I told him that wasn’t the case at all. The culture here has been that if there’s a finding of excessive force, that’s a career killer.”
Questions about promotion
The talk of Martin’s promotion had first been raised by Martin in a Jan. 6 meeting between the officer and the chief.
“I’m on the promotion list and I was wondering if this is going to affect it at all,” Martin asked the chief in the first meeting. “I just don’t want to get bypassed because of this. That’s my main concern.”
The chief replied he’d “definitely take that into consideration.”
At the Jan. 9 meeting, at which Martin was actually made the seven-day offer, the officer told the chief, “I don’t care about the days off. All I care about is promoting.”
But upon learning that the department was sustaining the excessive force allegation against him, Martin asked to consult with his attorney, then returned and said he would have to appeal.
Daffron said since the discipline was handed down, Fitzgerald has reached out to her through an assistant city attorney, attempting to make another deal.
Fitzgerald did not respond Monday to questions about the alleged deal.
‘General failure of leadership’
Under the latest proposal, Daffron said, the 10-day suspension would stay in place but the excessive force finding would not be sustained. The settlement would then be signed off on by an arbitrator.
Martin would also be eligible for promotion. However, he would have to issue a public apology during a press conference away from City Hall on Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, she said.
Daffron said they rejected the offer.
“My trouble was the city and chief trying to dictate Martin’s words,” Daffron said. “I think for an apology to be genuine, it needs to be that individual’s words. I thought the apology was being crafted more politically than one coming from a point of sincerity. I felt that was how it’s going to be perceived by the public.”
Van Houten condemned the chief’s handling of the entire incident.
“It is the duty of the chief of police to not only lead the police department but to provide leadership to the communities we serve, especially in times of crisis,” Van Houten said. “Since Dec. 21, there have been inconsistencies, a lack of adherence to investigative best practices, disregard of policies and procedures, and a general failure of leadership by Chief Fitzgerald.”
Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd
Comments