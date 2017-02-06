Audit of officer’s previous bodycam footage finds ‘abrasive’ comments, but not racism

An audit of bodycam footage of police calls handled by officer William Martin showed other incidents in which he made possibly “abrasive” or unnecessary comments, but found no evidence of racial bias.
An officer assigned to the Fort Worth Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit reviewed 142 videos recorded by Martin’s body camera in the six months preceding a Dec. 21 incident in which he was accused of using excessive force and being disrespectful during the arrests of a mother and her two daughters.
The majority of the footage reviewed involved 911 calls for service by callers of African-American or Hispanic descent, according to an inter-office memo obtained by the Star-Telegram.
The officer noted six calls involving people of different races in which Martin “made a simple comment or series of comments that could be considered abrasive or simply very matter of fact and unnecessary.”
They included:
▪ Asking an African-American woman “Do you know your name?” while instructing her on how to reactivate her phone.
▪ Telling a Hispanic man who had blocked his wife’s car, refusing to let her leave, that he could be jailed for unlawful restraint. “Would you like some handcuffs?” Martin asks the man, pulling out the restraints. “They are just your size. They will fit, I promise.”
▪ Asking a Caucasian man accused of criminal trespassing “Where did you get your law degree?” when the man begins arguing legal statutes with officers and staff at the business.
Overall, it appears that the most recent incident involving Officer Martin is isolated in nature and not consistent with his day to day call handling of the last six months.
Officer who audited Martin’s bodycam footage
The officer who conducted the review stated that he does not believe Martin exhibited signs of racial bias, pointing out how Martin successfully calmed a situation between two groups of African-American parents and children who had been arguing. He said Martin gave sincere and encouraging information to a 15-year-old teen about Fort Worth’s Police Explorer Program and remained calm and impartial when dealing with both groups, even when he was being verbally berated.
“Overall, it appears that the most recent incident involving Officer Martin is isolated in nature and not consistent with his day to day call handling of the last six months,” the officer wrote.
‘Too small of a window’
Lee Merritt, Craig’s attorney, commended police for conducting the audit, but said he doesn’t believe the inquiry went far enough.
“I know that the process is tedious in and of itself but six months is just too small of a window, especially considering in 2013 [Martin] was investigated for excessive force in regards to firing his Taser at two fleeing African-American suspects,” Merritt said.
That 2013 investigation, revealed when Merritt publicized personnel documents he said had been leaked to him from someone in the police department, resulted in Martin being ordered to undergo a coaching session with a supervisor, not a suspension.
The department also compiled statistics on the races of those Martin arrested or issued citations to between 2014 and 2016. Hispanics were included as whites in the report.
According to that tally, Martin arrested 11 African-American females and 36 African-American males, compared with 26 white females and and 22 white males during that time period. He issued more citations to white females and white males — 11 to each — while ticketing black females four times, black males six times and an Asian female once.
‘Disregarded pertinent facts’
In regards to the arrest data, Merritt said he believes lumping Latinos with whites could result in misleading findings. He also said the numbers also don’t take into account the racial break-down of the district’s population that Martin worked.
“I think they’re starting in the right place but it needs some significant improvement,” Merritt said of the audit.
Martin’s attorney, Terry Daffron, said she believes the police department should have released results of the audit to the public earlier to counter the numerous allegations that her client was racist.
“In their failure to be transparent, they disregarded pertinent facts that would have corrected the misperceptions that were being put forth by certain members of the community with an agenda about officer Martin and his motives,” Daffron said.
Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald declined to comment on Daffron’s criticism on Monday, but previously has told the public he believed the video showed that the officer was “rude.”
“And there is a difference between rude and racist,” he previously said.
