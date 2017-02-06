911 calls, internal report paint conflicting pictures of viral video incident

The first 911 call came at 3:23 p.m., from a man who claimed a neighbor had deliberately thrown trash on his property and that he was concerned because a crowd was forming.
As tempers flared, other calls followed — first from a family member of the boy accused of littering, then the child’s mother, Jacqueline Craig — both claiming the boy had been assaulted by Itamar Vardi, the first 911 caller. Another neighbor told a dispatcher that trouble was brewing and “that you probably need to get them over here.”
That caller, Gary Ryan, later told investigators that as the disturbance between Vardi and the Craig family escalated, he heard Craig tell her children to cuss at Vardi and instructed them to go home and get more trash to throw into his yard.
New details emerge in Jacqueline Craig/viral video case
Officer says ‘stupid question’ led to viral video incident that he wished ‘hadn’t happened’
Audit of officer’s previous bodycam footage finds ‘abrasive’ comments, but not racism
Questions swirl about whether police chief dangled promotion when deciding discipline
Officer William Martin arrived at the scene at 3:47 p.m. and the situation went from bad to worse, from Martin’s questionable comments and actions to a steady string of profanity-laced insults being hurled at the officer. Craig and two of her daughters were eventually arrested and the fracas was caught on video and posted on Facebook, erupting into accusations of racism and excessive force.
An internal affairs investigation report and 911 calls obtained by the Star-Telegram give further insight into what took place on the afternoon of Dec. 21 in the Rock Garden neighborhood of southwest Fort Worth.
3:23 p.m. The trash complaint
Vardi calls 911 reporting that a neighbor purposely threw trash on his property and that a bunch of people have now gathered. In the background, Craig can be heard confronting Vardi about putting his hands on her son. “Whoever you talking to I am going to be right here when they come. Cause you don’t have the right to pick up my mother f------ son and choke him!” Vardi denies choking the boy.
Vardi later tells investigators that after he told the group he was calling police, Jacqueline Craig told other members of the group to call other people and had children get more trash and throw it into his yard.
Lee Merritt, Craig’s attorney, said a child present during the disturbance told him that some children had gone to get more trash but that Craig had instructed them to take it back.
3:29 p.m. ‘Yes, he’s fine’
Brea Hymond, Craig’s 19-year-old daughter, calls 911, telling a dispatcher that a man grabbed her brother’s jacket and around his neck because he threw a piece of garbage on the ground. “… The man is saying my brother defied him so he grabbed him,” Hymond gives the dispatcher her mother’s name and a detailed description of the neighbor. Asked if her brother is OK, Hymond answered, “Yes, he’s fine.”
3:38 p.m. ‘They’re driving to you now’
Jacqueline Craig calls 911, telling a dispatcher she is trying to figure out why nobody is at the scene because she wants to press charges. “This grown man grabbed a 7-year-old kid and choked him.” She is advised not to make any further contact with the neighbor to avoid further escalation but doesn’t respond, prompting the call-taker to repeat that she should not make further contact with the neighbor. “OK, well how long will it be for an officer get here cause I can’t make any promises,” Craig responds.
“They’re driving to you now, OK? I just want to let you know everything on this line that is said is all recorded and can be used in the future,” says the call-taker. Craig responds she is fine with that.
3:45 p.m. ‘Get them over there’
Ryan, another neighbor, calls 911, telling the call-taker that there’s an issue across the street involving six people against his neighbor. “And I think she had called the law, maybe on the non-emergency, but uh, you probably need to get them over there.”
Ryan would later tell investigators that during the disturbance between Vardi and the females, he heard Craig telling her children to cuss at Vardi and to go home and get more trash to throw into his yard. He told investigators that he went over to try to defuse the dispute but that Craig and members of her family began yelling, cussing and threatening him.
Vardi told investigators that the group confronting him was aggressive and threatening and he believed they would have “jumped him” had Ryan not come over.
3:47 p.m. Officer William A. Martin arrives at the scene and begins interviewing those involved.
3:51 p.m. ‘I want a sergeant’
Craig’s niece, Tiffany Craig, calls 911. “I need somebody. I need the sergeant here now!” Tiffany Craig recounts for the call-taker what prompted the earlier call for police, then describes officer Martin’s actions upon arriving on the scene, updating the call-taker as the events continued to unfold. “… I want a sergeant … hey, he just kicked her! She’s recording. He just kicked her going into the car.” Tiffany Craig tells the call-taker that Martin has now taken her other cousin’s phone so she can’t record. At the call-taker’s urging to get everyone to leave the officer alone so that no one, including the officer, gets hurt, Tiffany yells out to her relatives to “step back.”
3:51 p.m. ‘He’s doing a great job’
Ryan calls 911 again, “You need to send someone else over here. This officer could use some assistance.” Ryan relays that the officer has one person on the ground and has handcuffed another girl and that there are six women hollering at him. “He’s doing a great job but I bet he’d like to have somebody else here.”
3:53 p.m. ‘They’re being real mean’
Ryan makes another call to 911, telling the call-taker that there are about 15 people at the site of the incident, that three people had already been detained and that the officer is by himself. “They’re being real mean to him.” When told that officers are on the way, Ryan replies, “If you would please. I am concerned about him. And there’s dudes down the street that’s trying to come down, too.”
3:54 p.m. Craig and daughters in custody
Three people — Craig, Hymond and Craig’s 15-year-old daughter — are reported in custody.
Witness Jesse Sheets later tells investigators that he saw Martin push a female back because she approached him and was within inches of his face. He said Martin seemed in distress from being outnumbered and that the scene was chaotic. Sheets said he did not see any unprofessional behavior from the officer.
3:55 p.m. The first backup officer, Cpl. J. Young, arrives.
3:59 p.m. Officer accused of kicking a minor
Tiffany Craig calls 911 again to get an update on the location of the requested sergeant, reiterating that she needs somebody of higher rank at the scene and again complaining that an officer had said racist things, kicked a minor, and twisted the older teen’s arms.
4:01 p.m. Another officer arrives on scene.
11:10 p.m. Deputy Chief Vance Keyes alerts Lt. Neil Noakes, who oversees internal affairs, about a video posted on Facebook showing officer Martin arresting three females. The viral video has been viewed 3.5 million times.
11:30 p.m. Based on the contents of the video, internal affairs investigators respond to the jail, presumably to interview Craig and Hymond about the incident.
Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd
Comments