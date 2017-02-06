Youth mental health, substance use is subject of town hall meeting

Teens and young adults are often the most susceptible to mental health issues in any given year, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
The problem affects one in five Americans each year.
The state commission and Boswell High School are hosting a town hall meeting tonight in Fort Worth focusing on youth mental health as part of the state’s “Speak Your Mind Texas” campaign.
The awareness campaign is meant to generate discussion and counter misconceptions about mental health and substance use, according to an HHS news release. It’s designed to help people recognize warning signs, learn of actions that can be taken, what resources are available and see what recovery looks like.
Three-quarters of mental health issues and substance use begin before people reach the age of 24 and half before the age of 14, the HHS says.
The “Community Conversation on Teen and Young Adult Mental Health” will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Effie Center, 6011 W. Bailey Boswell Road, across from Boswell High School.
Registration is free and open to anyone and can be completed here. For more information, contact Katie Keyes at kkeyes@ems-isd.net or 817-602-7652.
The meeting is one of several town-hall type sessions being held in Texas this fall and winter. Another is scheduled Tuesday at UT Arlington from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the sixth floor atrium of the Central Library, 702 Planetarium Place.
Tom Uhler
