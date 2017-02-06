Fort Worth Catholic bishop calls Trump’s travel ban ‘draconian’

1:52 Houston barbecue restaurant owner shoots, kills suspected robber Pause

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:36 Fort Worth: How did the Trinity River come to be?

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

2:06 The Landmark Tower Implosion: 10 years after the fall

1:35 Police Athletic League starts boxing program

3:36 Charges dropped against Jacqueline Craig and daughter in viral video; neighbor to be charged with assault

1:15 Fort Worth police honor slain Little Elm detective