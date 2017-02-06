Fort Worth Catholic bishop calls Trump’s travel ban ‘draconian’

Bishop Michael F. Olson called President Donald Trump’s executive order “draconian” and said it sows “fear of outsiders” in a message that was read at Masses over the weekend.
The recent executive order issued by our president offers draconian measures against the threat to border security by terrorism.
Bishop Michael F. Olson
“The recent executive order issued by our president offers draconian measures against the threat to border security by terrorism,” said Olson, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth.
The ban, which targeted refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, is currently on hold since a federal judge suspended the executive order Friday. The San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals denied an emergency request to resume the order Sunday.
Olson’s message also touched on the climate of fear being raised over immigration issues.
“The substance and tenor of this order and its promulgation foster fear of outsiders and tempt us to sin by religious bigotry and by omission or our Christian obligation to welcome the stranger,” Olson said. “The refugees, both Muslim and Christian, fleeing from ISIS and other extremists are sacrificing all they have in the name of security and religious freedom.”
The reaction to the Olson’s message was mixed. Some parishioners applauded his comments, while others stayed silent.
Several parishioners who support Trump expressed frustration, but declined to comment on the record. But Debby Fleischmann, a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Fort Worth, felt strongly enough to write a letter to the Star-Telegram’s opinion page.
“The Bishop would do well to heal the divisions within the Catholic Church as we read articles on the liberal vs conservative leadership power struggles on who can and cannot receive communion; and allow the U.S. President to do his job of security for the American people,” Fleischmann wrote.
In a phone interview Monday, Fleischmann said she voted for Trump primarily on the abortion issue. She said immigration laws shouldn’t be selectively enforced and that political discussion shouldn’t be a part of Masses.
You can’t have a conservation when someone is dictating to you from the pulpit.
Debby Fleischmann, a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church
“You can’t have a conservation when someone is dictating to you from the pulpit,” Fleischmann said. “I think it’s better to have a conversation at a meeting on a Tuesday night, where everyone can come that wants to discuss politics.”
Fred Flores, a Fort Worth businessman who has battled the diocese over the closure of San Mateo Catholic Church, supported Olson’s stance. He heard the bishop’s message while attending a Spanish Mass at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in White Settlement, where he said it was met with almost unanimous applause.
“I do think it’s a step in the right direction because America was built on immigrants,” Flores said. “I think now the problem with our present administration that’s in the White House is it started basically putting fear into everyone from any little incident that takes place, like the incident at the Lourve in Paris over the weekend.”
Flores has supported Catholic Charities, which has helped resettle refugees from around the world. Olson’s message said 96 percent of Catholic Charities clients are self-sufficient within six months.
But just like elsewhere, Flores said parishioners are likely divided on the travel ban.
“I think being able to compromise is very important but right now, it seems like the word ‘compromise’ is basically out the window,” Flores said.
Fleischmann, who has volunteered at various charitable organizations, said she is sympathetic to what refugees are facing but still doesn’t think they should be coming to the United States.
“Do they need help? Yes,” Fleischmann said. “Do they need to come all of the way to United States? No.”
