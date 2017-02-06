Motorcyclist killed in crash on Crowley Road

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo Pause

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

2:06 The Landmark Tower Implosion: 10 years after the fall

0:53 Orangutan predicts Super Bowl winner

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

2:31 Final mass at San Mateo

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

4:05 The Wall: a marathon runner's worst nightmare