Motorcyclist killed in crash on Crowley Road

A 39-year-old man died early Monday after a motorcycle wreck on Crowley Road in far south Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Jason Johnson, of Fort Worth, was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m.
He was the driver of a motorcycle when it collided with another vehicle in the 10200 block of Crowley Road, near the Fort Worth-Crowley border.
Johnson was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died.
More information on the crash was not immediately available from authorities Monday.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments