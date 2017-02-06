Fort Worth

February 6, 2017 12:51 PM

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Crowley Road

By Ryan Osborne

FORT WORTH

A 39-year-old man died early Monday after a motorcycle wreck on Crowley Road in far south Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Jason Johnson, of Fort Worth, was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m.

He was the driver of a motorcycle when it collided with another vehicle in the 10200 block of Crowley Road, near the Fort Worth-Crowley border.

Johnson was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died.

More information on the crash was not immediately available from authorities Monday.

